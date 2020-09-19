Verlander announces he will undergo Tommy John surgery

The Astros ace first went on the injured list in July with a forearm strain.

HOUSTON — Editor's note: Video above is from when Justin Verlander first went on the injured list

Astros ace Justin Verlander, who had been trying to come back from injury, announced on Instagram that he will undergo Tommy John surgery.

Two two-time Cy Young Award winner last pitched for the Astros in the season-opener in July. After that start, he was put on the injured list with a strained forearm, but hoped to come back. That didn’t happen and then news of the surgery came Saturday on Verlander’s social media account.

"After consulting with several of the best doctors, it has become clear that I need Tommy John surgery," Verlander wrote. "I was hopeful that I would be able to return to competition in 2020, however, during my simulated game unfortunately the injury worsened. Obviously I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career.

"I will approach this rehab the only way I know, attack and don’t look back. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it. I can’t thank my teammates, coaches, the front office and my fans enough for the support they have given me so far in this process. I’m eager to get through this recovery and back on the field to continue to do what I love."

The surgery ends his 2020 season. Verlander is under contract with the Astros through the 2021 season.