Astros-White Sox Game 4 of the ALDS postponed due to rainstorm

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least one more day before facing off in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series.

Major League Baseball announced that Game 4 of the ALDS was postponed Monday due to a rainstorm.

The game will now be played at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.

The Astros are hoping to close out the White Sox on the road after Chicago avoided the sweep with a 12-6 win over Houston in Game 3.

The Astros lead the series 2-1 after wining Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.