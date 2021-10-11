x
Astros-White Sox Game 4 of the ALDS postponed due to rainstorm

Game 4 is scheduled for 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Carlos Correa against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning during Game 3 of a baseball American League Division Series Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will have to wait at least one more day before facing off in Game 4 of the American League Divisional Series.

Major League Baseball announced that Game 4 of the ALDS was postponed Monday due to a rainstorm.

The game will now be played at 1:07 p.m. Tuesday.

The Astros are hoping to close out the White Sox on the road after Chicago avoided the sweep with a 12-6 win over Houston in Game 3.

The Astros lead the series 2-1 after wining Games 1 and 2 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

