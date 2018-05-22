HOUSTON - Before suiting up for their game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, the Houston Astros showed their support for Santa Fe shooting victims at batting practice.

The team wore “We Play for Santa Fe” T-shirts in Santa Fe High School’s colors.

The Astros plan to give all proceeds from their Share2Care 50/50 raffle Tuesday night to the Santa Fe Strong Memorial Fund.

On Friday, the Astros held a moment of silence for the victims before their game against the Cleveland Indians. The American and Texas flags were also flown at half-staff at Minute Maid Park.

