The Astros arrive in Washington hoping to save their season after falling in an 0-2 hole at home in the World Series. Despite winning an MLB-best 107 games during the regular season, the Astros have seen their struggles in the postseason—none more apparent than in the World Series.

The offense has struggled to muster any clutch hits, going 3-for-17 with runners in scoring position. Houston’s two best arms in the starting rotation—Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander—haven’t been enough to slow the red-hot Nationals, a team that as of late May was 12 games below .500. And in late in Game 2, the Astros saw their defense and bullpen falter as the Nationals scored 10 runs in the final three innings.

After Wednesday’s Game 2 loss, the team held a players-only meeting in hopes of righting its issues before they traveled to Washington.

The Astros must win 2 of 3 games on the road in hopes of bringing the series back to Houston, where they held an MLB-best 60-21 record during the regular season.

"We have a great vibe in our clubhouse and chemistry among our guys," Astros manager A.J. Hinch said before tonight's game. "If one guy is down, the next guy steps up. Part of that is the experience—we've been around a lot of winning.

"These guys dream about playing in the World Series. And we're here. And we've got another opportunity to win a game today."

Here’s what you need to know about tonight’s game.

First Pitch

7:07 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

How You Can Watch

TV: FS1

Radio: SportsTalk 790 AM

Online: Right here—our live blog!

Starting Pitchers

Houston’s Zack Greinke (0-2, 6.43 ERA postseason) vs. Washington’s Anibal Sanchez (1-0, 0.71 ERA postseason).

In his career, Greinke is 6-1 against the Nationals with a 1.27 ERA. He’s allowed 40 hits in 56 2-3 innings with 49 strikeouts, eight earned runs on 40 hits.

In his last start against Washington in June, Greinke threw 7 1-3 innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.

Tonight marks Greinke's first World Series appearance in his 16-year career.

Starting Lineups

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 1 recap: Astros' comeback falls short as Nats claim Game 1 of the World Series

Game 2: Washington 12, Houston 3 (Washington leads 2-0)

Game 2 recap: Astros falter late in 12-3 loss as Nationals seize control of World Series

Game 3: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

An 0-2 Hole

If the Astros hope to clinch their second World Series title in three years it won't be an easy feat. Of the 25 teams that have lost the first two games at home in a best-of-7 series, only three have come back to win the series, MLB.com reports. The last team to do so was the 1996 New York Yankees, who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves.

Hey, Chinedu, What's Up With the Astros?

Adios, DH!

With the series shifting to Washington, with it goes the designated hitters. That's because of MLB rules. The American League, where the Astros play, use a designated hitter—a competent batter selected by the manger—to bat in place of the pitcher. But in the National League, where the Nationals are from, the pitcher bats.

That could play to the Astros' advantage in Game 3. Greinke is no stranger to the National League, having played with the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Greinke has a career .225 batting average with 49 hits. He has 39 extra base hits and 34 RBI.

Quoteworthy

"We’ve lost some games before, but it’s honestly not the end of the world. It’s about getting to the next one, doing anything we possibly can to understand that it’s gonna take all of us. It’s gonna take a hit, a big pitch, a big play to get us right back in the ballgame at any time." — Astros center fielder George Springer

The Highs & Lows from Game 2

On This Day in Astros' History

In 2017, Houston won its first World Series game in franchise history with a 7-6 win in Game 2 in the 11th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2005, making the franchise’s first World Series appearance, the Astros lost Game 3 to the Chicago White Sox, 7-5, in 14 innings. The Astros fell behind in the series 3-0.

ICYMI

With his six-strikeout performance in Game 2, Houston’s Justin Verlander became the first pitcher in MLB history to toss 200 postseason strikeouts. Verlander’s 202 strikeouts surpassed John Smoltz (199) for most all time.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

Jose Altuve, including how he often finds himself in the spotlight—but he doesn’t like being there.

Gerrit Cole grew up cheering for this team. Hint: It wasn’t the Astros.

George Springer isn’t the only superstar athlete in his family—just ask his wife and sisters.

Alex Bregman and the reason behind why he wears #2.

Carlos Correa and his proposal heard 'round the world.

Yuli Gurriel and how he got his nickname.

Astros Fire Assistant GM

The Houston Astros have fired Brandon Taubman, the assistant general manager who came under fire for inappropriate comments he made during the team’s clubhouse celebration.

The Astros announced Taubman’s firing Thursday.

How Did the 'Stros Become the 'Stros?

The Astros were first called the Houston Colt .45s for the first three years of the franchise’s existence.

It wasn't until December 1964 that the team's owner, Roy Hofheinz, decided to change the name.

Here's how the Astros got their name.

