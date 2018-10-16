The Houston Astros aim to take the lead in the American League Championship Series as the MLB Playoff return to Minute Maid Park Tuesday.
Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Astros with the Boston Red Sox the series tied 1-1. First pitch is at 4:09 p.m. at “the Juice Box.”
Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Tuesday’s Game 3 of the ALCS.
UPDATES
9TH INNING
The Astros fall to the Red Sox 8-2. Boston takes a 2-1 series lead.
8TH INNING
Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a grand slam off of Roberto Osuna to extend Boston's lead 8-2.
Roberto Osuna plunks Mitch Moreland and the Red Sox extend their lead 4-2.
6TH INNING
Steve Pearce hits a solo home run off of Joe Smith to give Boston a 3-2 lead. Tony Sipp is now coming in the game to pitch for Houston.
5TH INNING
Alex Bregman drives in Jose Altuve to tie the game at 2.
3RD INNING
Tony Kemp makes an impressive catch at the wall to keep Boston from scoring.
1ST INNING
Marwin Gonzalez hits an RBI single to put the Astros on the board in the first inning. Houston still trails 2-1.
The Red Sox scored two runs against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game.
It started with a leadoff single by Mookie Betts, who later scored on a J.D. Martinez double to right field.
Xander Bogaerts grounded out, but it scored Andrew Benintendi, who singled to left earlier in the inning.
The Red Sox stranded a runner, ending the top half of the inning with a 2-0 lead.
PRE-GAME
