The Houston Astros look to even the American League Championship Series Wednesday night against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 at Minute Maid Park.

Boston took a 2-1 series lead Tuesday night with an 8-2 win thanks to Jackie Bradley Jr.'s grand slam in the 8th inning.

Charlie Morton takes the mound for the Astros Wednesday night against Boston's Rick Porcello.

Follow our live updates from the game below:

RELATED HEADLINES

MLB closes investigation into cheating claims against Astros

Astros under scrutiny for allegedly stealing signs

Astros' Dallas Keuchel, down 2-1 in ALCS, after loss: 'It’s a coin flip from here on out'

Bradley's slam helps Red Sox beat Astros 8-2 in ALCS

Photos: Astros fans take in Street Fest before ALCS Game 3

Photos: Astros fans take in Street Fest before ALCS Game 3

PREGAME

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale won't start in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Houston, the team announced Wednesday.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said before Game 4 on Sale lost weight because of a stomach illness that left him hospitalized after starting the ALCS opener.

Tap here to read more.

--

Major League Baseball on Wednesday closed an investigation based on claims the Astros were trying to steal signals from the Red Sox dugout.

Reports from unnamed sources allege the Astros have been stealing signs. According to the Associated Press, this came up during Game 3 of the ALDS.

Related: Astros under scrutiny for allegedly stealing signs

Stealing hand signals in the MLB is nothing new, but these claims are sketchy because they involve someone not in uniform allegedly using technology to do so.

MLB released a statement on the allegations.

Statement from MLB regarding allegations involving the #Astros. It has been investigated...“We consider the matter closed” pic.twitter.com/AST9QMSY3c — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 17, 2018

Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow also responded by saying, in part, "I think what happens is when a team has success, there will be a lot of other people looking at them to see what's driving their success."

#Astros GM Jeff Luhnow on allegations of his club stealing signs using technology: "I think what happens is when a team has success, there will be a lot of other people looking at them to see what's driving their success" pic.twitter.com/eDPa73Hhpg — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 17, 2018

© 2018 KHOU