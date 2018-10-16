The Houston Astros aim to take the lead in the American League Championship Series as the MLB Playoff return to Minute Maid Park Tuesday.

Dallas Keuchel will take the mound for the Astros with the Boston Red Sox the series tied 1-1. First pitch is at 4:09 p.m. at “the Juice Box.”

Follow along on our live blog for the biggest moments leading up to and during Tuesday’s Game 3 of the ALCS.

RELATED HEADLINES

Alex Bregman trolls Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi with Instagram post

Astros have another superstar in Alex Bregman – and he's going to take baseball by storm

Astros, Aramark roll out new menu items at Minute Maid Park for ALCS

Artist creates amazing Astros sketches with words

We want to see fan photos of you decked out in your Astros gear! Use the #HTownRush on social media or send them to photos@khou.com.

Photos: Astros host Red Sox for ALCS Game 3

Photos: Astros host Red Sox for ALCS Game 3

Photos: Astros fans take in Street Fest before ALCS Game 3

Photos: Astros fans take in Street Fest before ALCS Game 3

UPDATES

8TH INNING

Jackie Bradley Jr. hits a grand slam off of Roberto Osuna to extend Boston's lead 8-2.

#KHOU #REDSOX Bradley just applied the possible knockout punch. A grand Slam homer off Osuna and #ASTROS now trail 8-2. Wow...that got out of hand in a hurry.... — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 17, 2018

Roberto Osuna plunks Mitch Moreland and the Red Sox extend their lead 4-2.

6TH INNING

Steve Pearce hits a solo home run off of Joe Smith to give Boston a 3-2 lead. Tony Sipp is now coming in the game to pitch for Houston.

#KHOU #RedSox get a solo homer from Steve Pearce off Joe Smith. Boston now up 3-2 and Tony Sipp now on in relief for ASTROS as Smith heads to the showers. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2018

5TH INNING

Alex Bregman drives in Jose Altuve to tie the game at 2.

#KHOU #Astros So #RedSox defensive replacement at 3rd...Devers...can’t make the play on Bregman ‘s hotshot grounder Altuve scores and Bregman drives in the tying run. 2-2 now headed to 6th. Joe Smith on in relief for Keuchel. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2018

Bregs backing up that talk. Nice. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 16, 2018

3RD INNING

Tony Kemp makes an impressive catch at the wall to keep Boston from scoring.

#KHOU #Astros Keuchel gets out of the jam as Tony Kemp robs Pearce of an extra base hit. Going high to grab the fly ball to deep left field. — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2018

Tony Kemp you beautiful human being. Wow. #Astros — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 16, 2018

1ST INNING

Marwin Gonzalez hits an RBI single to put the Astros on the board in the first inning. Houston still trails 2-1.

#KHOU #Astros are on the board with an RBI single from Marwin Gonzalez 2-1 #RedSox lead in the 1st — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 16, 2018

--

The Red Sox scored two runs against Astros starter Dallas Keuchel in the top of the first inning of Tuesday's game.

It started with a leadoff single by Mookie Betts, who later scored on a J.D. Martinez double to right field.

Xander Bogaerts grounded out, but it scored Andrew Benintendi, who singled to left earlier in the inning.

The Red Sox stranded a runner, ending the top half of the inning with a 2-0 lead.

PRE-GAME

A quick look at Red Sox starter Eovaldi, who takes the mound in Game 3.

Few things on #RedSox starter Eovaldi, via @baseball_ref :



*Bad on road (4-1, .556 Home OPSa vs. 2-6, .773 Road)



*35% of HR allowed to batters leading off an inning



*after 51 or more pitches: .467 SLG pct



Could be long day for Boston. #khou11 #htownrush (pic:@usatsimg) pic.twitter.com/Ue81qpP4Gq — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 16, 2018

Manager AJ Hinch and pitcher Charlie Morton address the media.

AJ Hinch and Charlie Morton address the media ahead of ALCS Game 3 in Houston. https://t.co/6zdZag2c4c — Houston Astros (@astros) October 16, 2018

Why is the roof closed?

The roof is closed to keep in the heat at #MMP, so why are fans running? I’ll explain coming up on #HTownRush at 6a. #KHOU11 #NeverSettle #GoAstros pic.twitter.com/OlJHhoaRSe — Brandi Smith (@BrandiKHOU) October 16, 2018

WATCH: Don't expect heating inside Minute Maid Park

Time to chill.

This crew is up early!

ALCS media hits this morning with @OrbitAstros! Ready to get Game 3 started! #NeverSettle pic.twitter.com/Y8MM3WW5gp — AstrosShootingStars (@AstrosStars) October 16, 2018

It's game day!

Photos: Astros fans pack Minute Maid Park for ALCS Game 1 viewing party

Photos: Astros fans pack Minute Maid Park for ALCS Game 1 viewing party

© 2018 KHOU