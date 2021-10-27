Donald Trump reportedly requested tickets to attend World Series in Atlanta

The Braves, who are facing off in the 2021 World Series against the Houston Astros, will host Games 3, 4 and, if necessary, Game 5 this weekend at Truist Park.

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump is set to attend Game 4 of the World Series this weekend in Atlanta, having requested tickets through the league.

The team confirmed Trump had requested tickets through MLB.

Additionally, Braves CEO and Chairman Terry McGuirk told USA Today that Trump that the team was "very surprised" at the request.

"Of course, we said yes," McGuirk told USA Today, adding the team is "apolitical" and "open to anyone coming."

He added the former president would be sitting in his own suite, and not with officials from the Braves or Major League Baseball.

Trump was in the Peach State as recently as September, for a "Save America" rally in which he took jabs at Gov. Brian Kemp and Sec. of State Brad Raffensperger. He has also been a major backer of Herschel Walker's Republican campaign for next year's Senate race.

The state has remained a fixation of the former president's, who continues to maintain a disproven narrative that the 2020 election was manipulated in Georgia.

Officials have said there was no widespread fraud in the election, and numerous claims have failed to gain traction in courts or through law enforcement investigations.

Trump has previously attended a World Series. In 2019, he went to Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. for Game 5 of that series between the Nationals and Astros.

The president attended with then-First Lady Melania Trump, as well as a number of political supporters - including then-Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

At the "Save America" rally in Perry, Ga. last month, Trump suggested Perdue run for governor in a primary against Kemp - whom he has made a frequent target in a belief that the governor did not do enough to support him in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

It's not immediately clear how the former president's potential attendance would affect security preparations or the parking situation at Truist Park this weekend.