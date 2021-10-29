Braves fan gives Astros fan a gift of a lifetime

Miles Neal has been watching and rooting for the Atlanta Braves for his whole life.

ATLANTA — A Braves fan is going viral-- for his act of kindness.

As a native to Carrollton, Miles Neal has been watching and rooting for the Atlanta Braves for his whole life.

When he learned the Braves were heading to the World Series for the first time since 1999, he began searching for tickets.

Then, David Bramlet -- an Astros fan posted on Facebook that he was giving away all of his Astros memorabilia -- desperate to find tickets to take his daughter to the game because he couldn't afford tickets.

"It's heartfelt, you know, that he was willing to give away everything for his kid," Neal said.

Neal, having two kids himself, knew he wanted to help. He ended up buying tickets for Bramlet -- a total stranger on the opposite team.

"It's it's a lot bigger than baseball, although, you know, baseball is the unifier, you know, but we get to really help, you know, touch other people's lives, you know, so that's what it's all about," Neal said.

Bramlet, who lives right outside of Houston, said he has been collecting Astros memorabilia since he was a kid. When the COVID pandemic hit in 2020, Bramlet and his wife were both laid off.

Bramlet and Neal ended up meeting on Zoom. Bramlett offered his Astros gear as a thank you to Neal.

"It's been a blessing, as I wanted to give him some memorabilia, and he just wasn't having it. And it's just him being a Braves fan," Bramlet joked.

Bramlet said he hopes next year, he can pay it forward.