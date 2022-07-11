Astros to negotiate new contract with manager Dusty Baker, reports say

The Houston Astros have been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason.

HOUSTON — With the offseason on the horizon, the Houston Astros will now turn their focus to manager Dusty Baker.

The 73-year-old Baker finished the last year of his contract by winning the World Series after he couldn't reach a contract extension with the organization prior to the 2022 season.

Baker joined the organization in 2020 and in his three seasons, Houston's made it to at least the ALCS in all three. He's also reached back-to-back World Series after losing to the Atlanta Braves in 2021 before beating the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022.

According to Bob Nightengale with USA Today, Baker is expected to return as manager after a cloud of uncertainty.

The report said Astros owner Jim Crane plans to offer Baker a contract extension within the coming days.

Baker and general manager James Click aren’t yet under contract. Several top players are free agents. Despite all of this, oddsmakers still expect the Astros to be one of the favorites to win it all next season.

Baker is not thinking of calling it quits, even if he is the oldest manager to ever win a title.

“I’ve always said if I win one, I want to win two,” he said.

When pressed about his contract status and the future, Baker interjected and said things weren’t uncertain on his end.