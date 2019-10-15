HOUSTON — If you couldn’t stay up late to watch the Astros and Yankees go into extra innings in Game 2 of the AL Championship Series, you weren’t alone.

However, you probably didn’t get photobombed by an Astros Hall-of-Famer while you slept like one youngster in attendance at Minute Maid Park.

As the game carried on late Sunday, Astros Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio stopped and posed with the young fan who was decked out in Astros gear with his face painted and a glove.

Hall-of-Famer Craig Biggio photobombed a young fan who fell asleep during the Astros game.

KHOU

So not only did he sleep through a nail-biter of a playoff game that ended in a walk-off home run, but also taking a picture with a Houston sports legend.

MORE ASTROS: