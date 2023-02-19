'It's a little tough' | Astros star Kyle Tucker discusses losing arbitration hearing

Despite losing his arbitration hearing to the organization, outfielder Kyle Tucker remains committed to bringing home another championship.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros star outfielder Kyle Tucker is still open to a long-term deal with the team after losing his arbitration hearing earlier this month.

After making just $764,200 last season, Tucker went into February's hearing requesting a salary of $7.5 million. The Astros had their number at $5 million for 2023 and won.

The $2.5 million gap between Tucker and the Astros matched the largest among 33 players who exchanged proposed salaries with their teams in January.

Still, despite losing the hearing, Tucker remains committed to the organization.

"It's a little tough," Tucker said. "Just because you've been here for a while now and come here every day and put in the work...and try to add a lot of success to the team and try to win championships."

#Astros OF Kyle Tucker spoke yesterday to the gathered media in West Palm Beach, was asked about not being able to win his arbitration case in the offseason and what that means moving forward. pic.twitter.com/V02TKCZzVD — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) February 19, 2023

Tucker, 26, hit .257 with 30 homers, a career-best 107 RBIs and stole 25 bases and won a Glove Glove last year after batting .294 with 30 homers and 92 RBIs in 2021. Tucker is set to hit free agency after the 2025 season.

"I'm not trying to guarantee anything, but we'll see how it goes. I'm here regardless this year and the next two," Tucker said. "Unless something changes, but right now, I'm just trying to focus on the season and get ready and try to run it back."

While losing his arbitration hearing stings, it's been an eventful offseason for the star outfielder. Tucker announced on Instagram in December that he is now engaged to his now-fiancée Samantha Scott.

The proposal comes fresh off the heels of the Astros winning the World Series over Philadelphia back in November.