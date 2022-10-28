Phillies come back from five-run deficit to beat Houston, 6-5, in World Series Game 1

Houston's Kyle Tucker had two home runs and four RBIs in the Game 1 loss

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Even with a five-run lead, Justin Verlander couldn't get his first World Series win.

Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with a run-scoring single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.

Verlander was pulled after five innings. The 39-year-old right-hander allowed six hits and two walks in a no-decision that left him 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series starts.

He became the fourth-oldest pitcher to start a Series game after 43-year-old Roger Clemens, 40-year-old David Wells and Early Wynn, a slightly more aged 39. He said he was ready and looked the part, his face filled with the stubble from his habit of shaving only right after a start.

Likely headed to his third Cy Young Award after going 18-4 with a big league-best 1.75 ERA in his return from Tommy John surgery, Verlander has said he hopes to pitch until age 45.

#Astros 2B Jose Altuve on the Game 1 loss, and bouncing back for Game 2: "That's baseball, sometimes things are going to go your way...we gotta stay the way we always are, positive about the game tomorrow and make it happen." pic.twitter.com/sjFKNZmmas — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 29, 2022

His first three innings could not have been smoother. A sharp fastball averaging 95 mph, a curve and a slider kept the Phillies off balance the first time through the batting order. Verlander needed 36 pitches to get nine outs, 27 of them strikes.

But Rhys Hoskins singled to center on a fastball with one out in the fourth, Bryce Harper singled on a slider with two outs and Castellanos singled on a slider to drive in the Phillies' first run.

Bohm hooked a hanging curveball into the left-field corner to cut the gap to 5-3. Only after Bryson Stott worked out a 10-pitch walk did Verlander retire Jean Segura on an inning-ending popup.

Then in the fifth, No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh doubled leading off, Kyle Schwarber singled and one out later, Realmuto drove another hanging curve off the chain-link fence in left-center to tie the score.

#Astros 3B Alex Bregman on the Game 1 loss to the Phillies: "They're a great ball club, they keep fighting....just like we do. We turn the page and we move on to tomorrow." pic.twitter.com/QI7ivCN6SI — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 29, 2022

Teams had been 220-5 in Series games when leading by five or more runs — the previous loss had been by the 2002 San Francisco Giants, who wasted a five-run lead in an 11-10 loss to the Angels. That Giants team, like this year's Astros, was managed by Dusty Baker.

Phillies vs. Astros tenth inning

Philadelphia 6, Houston 5

JT Realmuto went deep to lead off the 10th, giving Philadelphia a 6-5 lead.

Despite an Alex Bregman double in the bottom of the inning and a Gurriel walk, the Astros couldn't score and fell, 6-5, in 10 innings.

Phillies vs. Astros ninth inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 5

Ryan Pressly retired the Phillies in order in the top of the inning, but not without a bit of a close call on the third out!

In the bottom of the inning, Jose Altuve got a bloop single and stole second base, but Nick Castellanos made a diving game-saving catch on Jeremy Pena's fly to right to end the inning. On to extras.

Phillies vs. Astros eighth inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 5

Rafael Montero came in and set the Phillies down in order in the top of the inning.

The Astros also came up empty in the bottom of the frame.

Phillies vs. Astros seventh inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 5

The Phillies loaded the bases in the top half of the inning, but Hector Neris ended the threat with a strikeout.

Houston went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.

Phillies vs. Astros sixth inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 5

The Astros brought in Bryan Abreu, who put the Phillies down in order in the top of the inning.

Houston put two men on in the bottom of the sixth, but Maldonado grounded out to end the threat.

Phillies vs. Astros fifth inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 5

Philadelphia scored two more in the fifth inning to tie the game at 5, on a JT Realmuto two-RBI double.

The Astros wend down in order in the bottom of the frame.

Phillies vs. Astros fourth inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 3

Philadelphia strung together a two-out rally to score three times to close the gap to 5-3.

Houston went down in order in the bottom of the inning.

Phillies vs. Astros third inning

Houston 5, Philadelphia 0

Justin Verlander retired the side in order again in the top of the inning to keep the score 2-0 Houston.

In the bottom of the inning, it's Kyle Tucker again, this time a three-run blast to put Houston up, 5-0, over Philadelphia.

Tucker now has three postseason home runs, a new record for him.

Phillies vs. Astros second inning

Houston 2, Philadelphia 0

Justin Verlander set the Phillies down in order again, starting the inning by striking out the hottest hitter on the planet in Bryce Harper.

The Astros took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Kyle Tucker did this...

You come for the King, you best not miss. 👑 pic.twitter.com/RfBUTpJYKB — Houston Astros (@astros) October 29, 2022

And after singles from Yuli Gurriel and Chas McCormick, Martín Maldonado added to the lead with an RBI single.

Phillies vs. Astros first inning

Philadelphia 0, Houston 0

Justin Verlander set the Phillies down in order in the top of the first inning. Aaron Nola didn't allow a hit in the bottom of the frame, only allowing a two-out walk to Yordan Alvarez.

Simone Biles with the 'Play Ball' call

Houston's Simone Biles gave the traditional 'Play Ball' call before the start of World Series Game 1.

Astros Game 1 lineup

The Astros tweeted their starting lineup for Game 1 of the World Series. Justin Verlander is on the mound. Here's the lineup that hopes to get him some offensive support.

2B Jose Altuve SS Jeremy Peña LF Yordan Alvarez 3B Alex Bregman RF Kyle Tucker 1B Yuli Gurriel DH Trey Mancini CF Chas McCormick C Martín Maldonado

Can't go wrong when Snoop Dogg is on your side, right?

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker, who's looking for his first-ever World Series win as a manager said he got a call from Snoop Dogg this week.

Dusty Baker says Snoop Dogg reached out to him this week to wish him luck. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 28, 2022

Verlander in Game 1, then Valdez in Game 2

The Astros announced their Game 2 starter. It's Framber Valdez getting the ball tomorrow for the Astros. And Valdez is getting plenty of support from his teammates.

Some of the #Astros players are wearing Framber Valdez shirts, commemorating his quality start streak:



Framber: “I feel happy they’re wearing my shirt, wearing my name. I’ve accomplished a lot with these guys…that they support me means a lot.” — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) October 28, 2022

Astros fans show off their bling

Just like the Astros, their fans are taking it up a notch in the postseason!

Rain at Minute Maid Park

The bulk of the rain has moved past Minute Maid Park, but earlier it was pouring outside. Matt Musil captured this video during battling practice.

#KHOU11 Pouring down rain outside of MMP as the #Astros start taking early batting practice inside pic.twitter.com/8jG9z2jA7I — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 28, 2022

Astros roster set

The Astros tweeted out their World Series roster. The only difference -- Will Smith, who pitched in the World Series last season for Atlanta is on. He's replacing Seth Martinez.

What time does the World Series start?

The first pitch for Game 1 of the World Series will be at 7:03 p.m. Central Time. The Astros are hosting a special postseason Street Fest outside of Minute Maid Park before Game 1 of the World Series. Fans with a game ticket can get in starting at 4 p.m.

Full World Series schedule:

(All times CT)

Game 1, Friday, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Game 2, Saturday, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

Game 3, Monday, Oct. 31, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

Game 4, Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 5, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Philadelphia, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 6, Friday, Nov. 4, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

x-Game 7, Saturday, Nov. 5, at Houston, 7:03 p.m.

x-if necessary.

Where is the 2022 World Series being played?

Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies is being played at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The ballpark is located at 501 Crawford St, Houston.

The roof will be closed for Game 1 and likely for Game 2. Major League Baseball makes that decision during the World Series.

Who is pitching Game 1 World Series?

Aaron Nola starts for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Justin Verlander will be on the mound for the American League champion Houston Astros. This season, Nola was 11-13, with a 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, and 235 strikeouts, while Verlander was 18-4, with a 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, and 185 strikeouts.

What you need to know if you are heading to the game

World Series Game 1 preview

The Houston Astros are 106-56 overall and 55-26 in home games. Astros hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank fifth in MLB.

The Philadelphia Phillies are gone 40-41 on the road and 87-75 overall. The Phillies have the third-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .421.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season. The Astros won the regular season series 2-1.

Top performers

Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games. Jeremy Peña pas been clutch throughout the postseason, hitting .303 with three home runs, including the game-winner in Game 3 of the ALDS against Seattle.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits (21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs). Bryce Harper is 18-for-40 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Last 10 games

Astros: 9-1, .251 batting average, 1.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Phillies: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Injuries

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Odds for Game 1

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -168, Phillies +143; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

Top World Series headlines

A quick look at some of the headlines leading into the World Series:

Pre-game festivities

Six-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Black Pumas co-founder Eric Burton will sing the Star Spangled Banner before Game 1.

In honor of the Astros’ celebration of 60 years of professional baseball in Houston, legendary Astros outfielder, 2022 Astros Hall of Fame inductee and key contributor in the 1980 NLCS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch, the team said in a release.