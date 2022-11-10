'Kiss it goodbye!' | Hear the radio call when Yordan Álvarez sent Minute Maid Park into a frenzy

HOUSTON — Yordan Álvarez sent fans at Minute Maid Park into a frenzy Tuesday when he blasted a two-out, three-run home run to right field to give the Astros a walkoff win and a 1-0 American League Division Series lead over Seattle.
The atmosphere inside Minute Maid Park was electric. But even fans who weren’t there or watching on TV were treated to the hometown radio call.
Here’s the radio call from 790’s Robert Ford and Steve Sparks, saying Minute Maid Park is the “house of horrors” for the Mariners. Seattle is 7-30 in the Astros home park since 2019.
There were plenty of excited Astros players in the clubhouse, too. Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander, who had an uncharacteristically rough outing, said he blacked out when Álvarez blasted his game-winning three-run blast.
Alex Bregman had plenty of thoughts about the game-winning home run but was a little distracted during the postgame interview.
After the handoff to wife Reagan, Bregman was able to talk about Álvarez's game-winner.
Manager Dusty Baker said what everyone watching and listening was thinking – when Álvarez is at the plate representing the winning run, you know you’ve got a chance.
“This is one of the best games I’ve ever been part of,” Jose Altuve said after the game.
And Verlander added that it truly was a team effort to get Álvarez to the plate.
And Yuli Gurriel, who himself had a great game, including a home run, had a feeling something good was going to happen.
And before you go, let’s just watch that Yordan Álvarez blast ONE. MORE. TIME.