Astros chase Keuchel early, sweep White Sox

HOUSTON — Dallas Keuchel lost in his first appearance against Houston, and Abraham Toro had a career-high four hits to lead the Astros over the Chicago White Sox 8-2 Sunday for their seventh straight win.

Keuchel, a two-time All-Star for the Astros who helped the franchise win its first World Series title in 2017, won the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with Houston. He went 76-63 in seven seasons with the Astros and left after the 2019 season to sign a $55.5 million, three-year contract with Chicago.

Keuchel (6-2) tied a season-high by allowing six runs — three earned — in a season-low 2 2/3 innings as the AL Central leaders lost their season-high fourth straight. He gave up seven hits and four walks, leaving after throwing 41 pitches in the third.

He was given a video tribute Thursday during the series opener, and the crowd of 39,821 gave him a standing ovation when he came out Sunday.

The 33-year-old left-hander had been 5-0 in eight starts since an April 30 defeat to Cleveland.

Toro, a 24-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2019, improved to 7 for 11 since he was brought up from the minors last week. He was 1 for 12 during an April call-up and was hitting .352 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 17 games at Triple-A Sugar Land.

He hit an RBI infield single in the first and added three more singles before striking out.

Lance McCullers Jr. (4-1) gave up two runs and two hits in six innings and Carlos Correa homered for the Astros, on their longest winning streak since taking eight in a row from last Aug. 12-20.

McCullers won his third straight decision and has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts.

Jake Lamb's two-run homer put the White Sox ahead in the second, but Houston took a 6-2 lead in the third when Yordan Álvarez hit a two-run single, Taylor Jones had an RBI double, Keuchel walked José Altuve with the bases loaded and reliever Matt Foster walked Chas McCormick with the bases full.