HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are right where they want to be entering Game 6 of the World Series—their ace on the mound and a chance to clinch a championship.

With a victory tonight, the Astros will claim their second World Series in three years and become just the fifth team in MLB history to rally back and win the series after falling into an 0-2 hole.

To get that win, the Astros will have to beat Washington’s Stephen Strasburg who tossed six innings of two-run ball in Game 2 as the Nationals won 12-3.

Houston turns to Justin Verlander, who’s making his seventh career World Series start. Verlander got the loss in Game 2 after allowing four runs on seven hits in six innings. He's still searching for his first World Series win.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said he has all the faith in his ace.

“I think he’s going to be great,” Hinch said. “He loves this big stage. He loves being relied upon. He’s going to be as intense as he’s been probably the entire season because he knows what can happen at the end of 27 outs.

“I think this would be a nice little bullet point on a resume that’s headed towards Cooperstown if he can add a season-clinching, World Series-clinching win.”

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (4-0, 1.93 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Justin Verlander (1-3, 4.15 ERA postseason).

Starting Lineups

Noteworthy

In six potential series clinching games, Verlander sports a 3-3 record with a 2.72 ERA. He’s thrown 36 1/3 innings, allowed 11 earned runs, struck out 44 and walked seven.

The Astros have five batters hitting .360 or better in the World Series: Jose Altuve (.360), Robinson Chirinos (.364), Michael Brantley (.400) and Yordan Alvarez (.545).

Quoteworthy

“We’ve been successful. We had a lot of wins, franchise records, records through the roof for us. But there’s still been this sense of we have to keep proving it.” — Astros manager A.J. Hinch.

On This Day in Astros History

After an epic back-and-forth in the 2017 World Series, the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in 10 innings when Alex Bregman hit a walkoff single. Houston rallied from two three-run deficits and grabbed a 3-2 series lead. The game lasted five hours and 17 minutes. It’s been called the greatest game in Astros history.

Fast Facts

Five things you might not know about:

