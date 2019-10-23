The Astros are coming off a 5-4 loss Tuesday night in Game 1 after they couldn’t get timely hitting and the Nationals rocked starter Gerrit Cole. The Astros left 11 runners on base and were 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. Cole, making his first World Series start, lost his first game in more than five months, snapping an MLB best 19-game winning streak. Read our Game 1 recap.

Houston has been in a 1-0 hole before. They lost the first game of the ALCS at home to the New York Yankees before winning that series in six games. And in 2017, the year the Astros won their first World Series, they lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers at home.

After Tuesday's loss, Carlos Correa called tonight a "must win."

Here’s what you need to know about Game 2 tonight.

First Pitch

7:08 p.m. at Minute Maid Park

How You Can Watch

On FS1—or follow along to our live blog right here!

Starting Pitchers

Washington’s Stephen Strasburg (3-0, 1.64 ERA postseason) vs. Houston’s Justin Verlander (1-2, 3.70 ERA postseason)

Starting Lineups

AP

AP

Statistically Speaking

Teams that fall behind 0-2 in the World Series...well, the statistics show it's not good. There have been 55 teams who have fallen into an 0-2 hole—only 11 have gone on to win the World Series (20 percent).

Of the last 18 teams that have fallen behind 0-2, 17 have lost the World Series. The last team to win? The New York Yankees who rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves in 1996.

Quoteworthy

"We are a results-oriented game, but I like the opportunities that we're creating for ourselves and making them use a lot of pitching tonight is a good sign for the remainder of the series." — Astros manager AJ Hinch following Game 1 loss.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Washington 5, Houston 4 (Washington leads 1-0)

Game 2: Tonight, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 3: Friday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 4: Saturday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 5*: Sunday, 7:07 p.m., Washington

Game 6*: Tuesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

Game 7*: Wednesday, 7:07 p.m., Houston

*If necessary

More Astros Coverage