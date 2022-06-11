World Series parade to honor Houston Astros

The city is hosting a parade for the Houston Astros on Monday.

HOUSTON — Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the 2022 World Series Championship parade to celebrate the Astros' incredible season will be held on Monday at noon.

He said the parade route is longer and more linear than in 2017.

Turner was joined by Houston Astros representatives, the Houston Police Department, the Houston Fire Department, METRO, FBI, DPS and other partners who shared information about the parade time, route, lineup and street closures.

The Astros took home the World Series title in six games against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Start point

The parade will start at Smith and Preston streets and will go down to Smith and Tuam streets.

Finner said paradegoers shouldn't just go to the start point since the parade route is more than 3 miles long.

How to get there

Turner said using METRO will be a good way to get downtown. All rides on transit systems will be free, including METRORail, Park and Ride, bus and METRO Lift services.

The METRO Red Line will operate as long as possible.

A special train will be wrapped with the Astros logo.

Taking rideshares to several dropoff and pickup spots around downtown is another option.

Safety

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said hundreds of officers from several agencies will be on the streets.

Finner said visitors should not park on Smith or Louisiana near the start point of the parade.

What to expect

Parade organizers said marching bands will provide entertainment.

The University of Houston marching band as well as the Texas Southern University's Ocean of Soul marching band.

There will also be DJs.

Game recap

Yordan Alvarez hit a towering three-run homer to put the Astros in the lead in the 6th inning. The 'Stros kept their lead for the rest of the game, winning the World Series title.

It's Dusty Baker's first crown as a manager. After Saturday's win, he became the oldest manager to win a World Series. It was Baker's third trip as a manager to the Fall Classic. As a player, he went three times with the Dodgers, winning it all in 1981.