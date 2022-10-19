'Revenge is whatever' | What Yankees players and fans are saying ahead of the ALCS

The New York Yankees had plenty to say ahead of Game 1 of the ALCS as they face the Houston Astros in the postseason for the fourth time since 2015.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There wasn't a lot of postseason drama Tuesday night as the New York Yankees celebrated their ALDS series win over the Cleveland Guardians.

Fans and players celebrated in the Bronx after the Yankees punched their ticket and hopped on a flight to face the Houston Astros. Now, Game 1 of the ALCS looms with a rested and ready 'Stros squad and ace Justin Verlander set to take the mound.

Manager Dusty Baker said they're just getting warmed up and warned about their potential if they really get into a groove.

"We've been winning games, but we've never really been operating on all cylinders the whole time," Baker said. "Especially our offense."

Meanwhile, behind enemy lines, the Yankees know what's at stake. The Bronx Bombers haven't been to or won, a World Series since 2009. Houston's also had their number in all three postseason matchups since 2015.

New York's celebration wasn't as gaudy as you would expect. Mainly because the team had to fly into H-Town right after the game, but that's not the only reason.

"We've got plans," Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge said. "We're definitely gonna celebrate this and enjoy this moment, but we got a big series coming up starting tomorrow."

Aaron Judge on a more subdued celebration in the Yankees locker room tonight:



"We've got plans. We got a big series starting up tomorrow" pic.twitter.com/eJEDCvGXTn — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 18, 2022

Yankees designated hitter and possible left fielder for the series against the Astros, Giancarlo Stanton also echoed similar sentiments and brushed off New York using any kind of revenge as extra motivation.

"Revenge is whatever for me," Stanton said. "It's what's right now. They're in the way of where we need to go."

"Revenge is whatever for me. It's what's right now. They're in the way of where we need to go, so we've got to take care of it"



- Giancarlo Stanton on the upcoming ALCS against the Astros pic.twitter.com/jraj88nNXY — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 18, 2022

Game 1's starter for the Yankees and former The Woodlands High School product Jameson Taillon is ready for his homecoming.

"I'm excited. Houston's home," Taillon said. "I grew up going to games at Minute Maid Park...ready for the opportunity. I just have to prepare."

"Ready for the opportunity."



Jameson Taillon is set to start Game 1 of the ALCS tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ansin11HQS — YES Network (@YESNetwork) October 19, 2022

Meanwhile, there's no stopping the hubris of Yankees fans. After Monday's win, they took to the BX streets chanting three words sure to rile up any Houstonian: "We want Houston."