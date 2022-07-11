How to watch the Astros World Series victory parade | Our coverage is live NOW

The parade starts at noon, but our sister station's coverage, KHOU 11, begins at 10 a.m.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are World Series champions and every champion deserves a parade!

That's why on Monday, the City of Houston is throwing the team a parade in downtown Houston.

If you’re going to be heading downtown for the parade, check here for what you need to know.

If you’re not, we’ve got so many different ways for you to celebrate with the Astros.

First, we’re going to be broadcasting the parade LIVE beginning with pre-parade coverage at 10 a.m., followed by the parade starting at noon.

Programming note: Due to our awesome Astros Parade coverage today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following programs will not be aired on KHOU 11:

Price is Right

The Talk

The full episode of today’s Young & Restless can be found on www.cbs.com later tonight.