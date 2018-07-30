COOPERSTOWN, N.Y -- “This is the ultimate dream come true.”

Those words from Jim Thome came on the biggest moment in his sports career as he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a member of the Cleveland Indians.

WKYC was there to capture the entire celebration.

Below are other highlights of his speech:

- “What can I say about Cleveland? Both as a city and as an organization, my time in Northeast Ohio shaped the person that I am today in so many ways. Dick Jacobs had vision in the teams he built alongside John Hart, Dan O'Dowd and Mark Shapiro. The 90s were majestic. The Dolan family is doing an incredible job of continuing that legacy today, and I’m forever grateful that they’ve been so generous to me and my family over the years.”

- “I had amazing teammates in those days. Wow. The top of that order: Lofton. Vizquel. Baerga. Belle. My first roomie in the big leagues, Sandy Alomar, and a rock-solid Charles Nagy on the hill.”

- “To the fans that have rooted for me throughout my whole career -- many of whom have traveled her today to support -- your support has meant everything. Thank you. It was the pleasure of my life to play hard for you for 22 years.”

- “The Hall of Fame is an amazing place, the intersection of the game’s past and present. Being here, the overwhelming feeling I have is one of respect because those who came before me are the shoulders we humbly stand on today. The Hall is also a place where players and fans come together to celebrate the game that has no borders, no boundaries and will forever be defined by its timeless nature. Even though the cell phone might have replaced the transistor radio, and the iPads are more common now than the sports page, baseball is still played the same way -- between the lines.”

- “To manager Mike Hargrove, thank you continuing to write my name in the lineup even when I struggled. Cleveland is where my career was born, but Philadelphia is where I had to grow up fast. I needed every single tool in my toolbox in Philly. The city welcomed me with open arms from the moment the electricians met us wearing those hard hats. The fans couldn’t have been better.”

- “I wore six uniforms in my career, and every time I pulled one on I had the honor of representing a community each with its own identity. The faithfulness of the Cleveland loyalists who sold out 455 consecutive games; the unparalleled intensity of the Philly sports fan; the immense pride of the Chicago south side; the endless blue skies for day games in Minneapolis; the southern California sunshine and Dodgers Stadium and the cathedral that is Camden Yards in Babe Ruth’s hometown of Baltimore. Characteristics that make each city so unique.”

- “What I remember most are the common elements that those places share. The emotions that draw us all together. The love of the game. The family outings. The simple joy of talking baseball. Things that unite us. Things that connect generations.”

- “I still can’t believe this has happened to me, a 13-round draft pick out of central Illinois. To every kid that is dreaming of standing here one day, take it one moment at a time. Don’t sail too high or sink too low. Learn to be good at handling failure. Be the first one to the ballpark. Be the last one to leave. Work hard. Don’t complain. Be a great teammate. Ask other people about themselves, you never know what you might learn. Above all, treat people with respect. The best compliment any baseball player can receive is that he is a good teammate.”

- “Baseball is all about family, and I’m so glad to celebrate this great day with the closest to me. Dad, thank you for teaching me not just about the game of baseball, but how to be a man and always put family first. When we came here 10 years ago to deliver my 500th homerun ball, it was an incredibly special moment. But I’m guessing that you think this is just a little bit better. How special we get to share this together. Mom, you’ve been gone for 13 years. I wish you could’ve been here today, but I know you’re looking down on us with that beautiful smile of yours. …”

- “My experience has taught me if you try to conduct yourself with authenticity and honesty, the end result is one of the most natural highs any human being can have. I’m so honored to be a part of something so special -- something greater than the individual. It’s been my great my privilege to have played the game for as long as I did. I can say this with certainty, the possibilities are just as important as the outcome. In living the dream that is playing Major League Baseball, the best part is not the result but taking the journey with the people whose contributions make it all possible. Baseball is beautiful, and I am forever in its service.”

