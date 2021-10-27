Only one player in MLB history has more postseason home runs than Jose Altuve

Altuve belted his first home run of this World Series in the seventh inning Wednesday to give Houston a 7-2 lead. It was his 22nd postseason homer.

HOUSTON — After dropping Game 1 of the World Series to Atlanta, Houston bounced back Wednesday to even things up at a game apiece.

Also bouncing back was Astros slugger Jose Altuve.

Altuve struggled in Game 1, going hitless and striking out three times in five plate appearances. But in Game 2, the Astros slugger found his stroke, doubling and scoring in the first inning, then homering in the seventh.

With that seventh-inning home run, Altuve tied Bernie Williams for the second-most home runs in postseason history with 22. They trail only Manny Ramirez, who hit 29 long balls in his postseason career.

