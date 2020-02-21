WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Houston Astros haters continue to bash the team for stealing signs during their 2017 World Series Championship season.

Now, Outfielder Josh Reddick said he and his teammates are even getting death threats on social media.

Reddick said his wife Jett has also been threatened. One Instagram commenter even said he hopes the couple's twin sons, 4-month-old Ryder and Maverick, get cancer, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“It’s definitely devastating to see where we’re at with this thing,” Reddick said. " ...You don't even have to open (Instagram) messages nowadays. You just see the first things in your suggested box and it says 'I will kill your family, I will kill your kids.' It's depressing to read."

The Astros are hoping the league will protect players and their families this season.

RELATED: Red Sox legend 'Big Papi' calls Astros whistleblower Mike Fiers a snitch'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has already promised to protect Oakland A's pitcher Mike Fiers, who says he's also received death threats. Fiers is the former Astro who blew the whistle on the sign-stealing scandal.

According to shortstop Carlos Correa, Reddick and Jose Altuve didn't take part in the scheme.

Players say they're ready to put the whole mess behind them but they know it won't be easy on the road.

"At some point, you have to move on and not give a s--t," Reddick told the Washington Post Wednesday. "We're going to go out there and win and shut everybody up."

RELATED: Comedian Daniel Tosh rallies fans to #CancelHouston after Astros sign-stealing scandal

RELATED: Braves' Markakis on Astros: 'Every single guy over there needs a beating'

RELATED: Astros pitcher Francis Martes suspended for 162 games after positive PED test

RELATED: Buffalo Wild Wings apologizes for snarky tweets about the Houston Astros

RELATED: 'A feeding frenzy in search of apologies that were never going to appease the masses' | Daniel Gotera's commentary on Astros sign-stealing scandal

RELATED: 'I'm really sorry' | Altuve, Bregman, Springer apologize for Astros sign-stealing scheme