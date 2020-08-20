Kyle Tucker homers, triples twice; Astros beat Rockies, 13-6

It's the seventh win in a row for Houston, three of which have come against Colorado.

DENVER — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston.

The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez.

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning.