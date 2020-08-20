x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Mlb

Kyle Tucker homers, triples twice; Astros beat Rockies, 13-6

It's the seventh win in a row for Houston, three of which have come against Colorado.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros' Kyle Tucker, right, follows the flight of his ball that went for a triple to drive in two runs in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Kyle Tucker homered, hit two triples and drove in four runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 13-6 on Wednesday night for their seventh straight win.

Carlos Correa homered among his three hits, and George Springer and Martin Maldonado also went deep for Houston.

The Astros had a season-high 20 hits to back a strong outing from Framber Valdez.

Houston third baseman Alex Bregman left the game with a leg injury after doubling to right field to lead off the fourth inning.

He started limping as he approached first, jogged to second base and immediately was removed from the game.

Related Articles