Lance McCullers not on the Astros' ALCS roster

But that doesn't necessarily mean he won't pitch in the series against Boston.

HOUSTON — We have an answer to the question Astros fans have been wondering – will ace pitcher Lance McCullers be on the team's American League Championship Series roster? The answer to that is no, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t pitch against Boston.

The Astros placed McCullers on the ‘taxi squad,’ which, according to KHOU 11’s Matt Musil, means that if there’s an injury to another Astros’ pitcher, McCullers could still see some game action.

McCullers was pulled a little early from Game 4 of the ALDS against the White Sox with soreness in his forearm. He had an MRI on Thursday.

The team has activated two other pitchers for the ALCS – Jake Odorizzi and Blake Taylor.

Game 1 of the ALCS is tonight. First pitch is 7:07 p.m.

American League Championship Series schedule

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15 at Minute Maid Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Minute Maid Park; 3:20 p.m.

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park; 7:07 p.m.

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park; time TBD

Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park, time TBD

Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Minute Maid Park; time TBD

