McCullers solid, Astros beat A's 4-2 in 1st game of doubleheader

Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games.
Credit: AP
Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly, right, collects near high-fives from teammates as Kyle Tucker, rear, watches after the team's 4-2 win over the Oakland Athletics in the first baseball game of a doubleheader Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Houston. All players and managers are wearing No. 42 as a tribute to baseball great Jackie Robinson. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON — Lance McCullers Jr. threw six strong innings, Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Josh Reddick also connected for the Astros, who won for the third time in four games. Tucker and Jack Mayfield each had two hits.

The doubleheader was scheduled after the Athletics and Astros decided not to play Friday night in order to raise awareness of racial inequality in the wake of the police shooting of 29-year-old Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Wisconsin.

