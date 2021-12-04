Minnesota Twins postpone Monday's game following Daunte Wright shooting

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have announced that Monday afternoon's game at Target Field against the Boston Red Sox has been postponed following the police shooting of Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center on Sunday.
“Out of respect for the tragic events that occurred yesterday in Brooklyn Center, and following the additional details in this evolving situation, the Minnesota Twins have decided it is in the best interests of our fans, staff, players and community to not play today’s game," the team said in a statement. "The decision was made by the Minnesota Twins after consultation with Major League Baseball, and local and state officials. Information regarding the rescheduling of today’s game, and corresponding ticket details, will be released in the near future. The Minnesota Twins organization extends its sympathies to the family of Daunte Wright.”
The Twins were set to open a four-game series against the Red Sox in a 1 p.m. game at Target Field Monday afternoon.