America, it's time to cash in on your free taco courtesy of Ozzie Albies

ATLANTA — Remember when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies stole a base (and subsequently our hearts and stomachs) in Game 1 of the World Series? That steal triggered Taco Bell's annual "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion and it's time to cash in.
Taco Bell is giving away free Doritos® Locos Tacos on Thursday, Nov. 4, courtesy of Albies. The promotion runs all day long, in stores, online and in the app.
Albies is the latest to join an elite crowd of just 10 players that have stolen a taco for America since the "Steal a Base, Steal a Taco" promotion began in 2007. Interestingly enough, this is the fourth year in a row that the taco-winning steal has happened in Game 1 of the World Series.
The 10 taco heroes include:
- 2007: Jacoby Ellsbury, Boston Red Sox
- 2008: Jason Barlett, Tampa Bay Rays
- 2012: Ángel Pagán, San Francisco Giants
- 2015: Lorenzo Cain, Kansas City Royals
- 2016: Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
- 2017: Cameron Maybin, Houston Astros
- 2018: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
- 2019: Trea Turner, Washington Nationals
- 2020: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- 2021: Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves