WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will attend Game 5 of the World Series at Nats Park.

Dating back to 1910, it is tradition for the sitting president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch for Opening Day, the All-Star Game or the World Series. President Trump has thus far not thrown out a first pitch, nor has he attended a MLB game, during his presidency.

When asked by pool reporters if he would throw out a first pitch, President Trump said, "I don’t know. They got to dress me up in a lot of heavy armor. I’ll look too heavy. I don’t like that."

The Nationals had already scheduled renowned local chef Jose Andres to do the honors of first pitch.

President Trump previously threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park on Aug. 18, 2006 in a game between the Red Sox and Yankees. He also threw a spring training first pitch in March 2004 in Tampa before the Yankees took on the Astros, and pitched to Sammy Sosa at Wrigley Field in July 2000 before the Cubs played the White Sox.

The last president to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the World Series in D.C. was President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933 at Griffith Stadium.

