The Texas Rangers spend a reported $561 million in free agent signings, and Twitter absolutely cannot handle it

The Texas Rangers have reportedly spent about $561 million on free agency this offseason - so far.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers and free agency. Not exactly a sexy combination in recent years.

But that all changed within the span of two days as the MLB team set social media on fire with a slew of reported signings - and the money attached to them.

Monday's latest report from ESPN's Jeff Passan has the Rangers and star free agent shortstop Corey Seager agreeing to a 10-year, $325 million deal.

This came after the Rangers reportedly reached agreements with second-baseman Marcus Semien, outfielder Kole Calhoun and pitcher Jon Gray.

The total, so far? A reported $561 million.

Seems the team had cash burning holes in its pockets heading into this offseason - and it took only four signings for fans to realize just how much the Rangers were willing to spend those funds.

As the saying goes: This team is really putting its money where its mouth is.

In turn, Twitter has been set ablaze by the Rangers signings, as many fans took to the social medium to express excitement - and surprise - at the much-sought-after free agency news.

And it wasn't just the team that tweeted a meme. The comments kept coming from there.

BREAK THE INTERNET BABY — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) November 29, 2021

You’re gonna make me buy season ticket, aren’t you!!! — 🎙KeN17 (@SaxyKeN17) November 29, 2021

It is now time to care about the Rangers again. What a two-day stretch for this organization.



They had wallowed in irrelevance over the last 2-3 years... not anymore. https://t.co/GTphld1eya — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 29, 2021

There were no "ratios" under the Rangers tweet; following a 100-loss 2021 season, the signing news has seemingly given area baseball fans something to be excited about - finally.