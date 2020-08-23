Rookies Haggerty, Lewis, Dunn lift Mariners past Rangers 4-1

Sam Haggerty and Kyle Lewis homered, Justin Dunn pitched one-hit ball over six innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 4-1.

The trio of rookies sent the sliding Rangers to their eighth straight loss and helped the Mariners to their first series win and sweep of the season.

Seattle has won five of six at home.

How sweep it is. 🧹 pic.twitter.com/PUtQwfvXlI — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 23, 2020

Haggerty, an offseason waiver pickup from the New York Mets who's been playing in a utility role due to injuries, made it 4-0 with a two-run home run to left field in the fifth inning.