San Diego Padres game postponed as sports boycotts spread throughout MLB, NBA

The decision came after several other sports chose to boycott their games over the police shooting of an unarmed Black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres game against the Seattle Mariners was postponed Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan, after several other sports teams chose to boycott their games over the police shooting of a Black man over the weekend in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Passan also reported that the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game Wednesday was canceled and that more teams were discussing plans to boycott as well. The Associated Press reported that a person with knowledge of the situation also said the Brewers-Reds game was being postponed.

None of the MLB teams or the league had released an official statement on the cancellations as of Wednesday evening.

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced all three playoff games scheduled for Wednesday were postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott their matchup with Orlando.

The Bucks reportedly decided not to play Wednesday in protest of the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake on Sunday. He is paralyzed following the shooting in the lakeside Wisconsin city, about 40 miles south of the Bucks' arena.

The league said in a statement that it and the NBA Players Association are postponing the game as well as those between the Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers. Game 5 of all three series will be rescheduled.

The Seattle Mariners will not play tonight's game against the San Diego Padres after Mariners players agreed to postpone it. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020