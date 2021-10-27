Siri in the Series: Astros rookie gets chance to start in Game 2

José Siri didn't play in the American League Divisional Series but saw some ALCS action after Jake Meyers got injured.

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are starting José Siri in center field instead of Chas McCormick for Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

It will be the third postseason start and fourth appearance for Siri.

The 26-year-old rookie didn’t play in the Division Series as McCormick and Jake Meyers split time in center field. He did get a chance to contribute in the ALCS and in the World Series with Meyers out with a shoulder injury.

Siri, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, will bat eighth.

Who is José Siri?

Siri is a rookie. He's 26 years old and is from Sabana Grande de Boya in the Dominican Republic.