Siri in the Series: Astros rookie gets chance to start in Game 2

HOUSTON — The Houston Astros are starting José Siri in center field instead of Chas McCormick for Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.
It will be the third postseason start and fourth appearance for Siri.
The 26-year-old rookie didn’t play in the Division Series as McCormick and Jake Meyers split time in center field. He did get a chance to contribute in the ALCS and in the World Series with Meyers out with a shoulder injury.
Siri, who made his MLB debut on Sept. 3, will bat eighth.
Who is José Siri?
Siri is a rookie. He's 26 years old and is from Sabana Grande de Boya in the Dominican Republic.
This season, he had 362 at-bats with the Astros' AAA affiliate Sugar Land Skeeters. He was hitting .317 with 16 home runs and 72 RBI. After being called up to the Astros, Siri had 46 at-bats and a .271 batting average. He had 4 home runs and 9 RBI.