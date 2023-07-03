Rangers allow Astros back into the hunt with poor series from Arlington

The Texas Rangers wasted a golden opportunity to put further distance between them and the Houston Astros in the American League West ahead of the All-Star break.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Going into the month of June, the Texas Rangers were in surprising control of the American League West. Texas enjoyed a three game lead on the Houston Astros and a six game lead on the Los Angeles Angels.

As the Astros spiraled in the first full week of June, losing five of seven, that lead grew to five before reaching as high as six and a half by June 23. However, both teams had less than ideal months and came into this pivotal showdown in Arlington with the Rangers attempting to put greater distance between them and Houston with the All-Star break beckoning.

Houston, meanwhile, was seeking a series win to catapult themselves back into the race. The stakes certainly highlighted the back and forth nature of the series. Unfortunately for Texas, in nearly every situation that turned the tide, the Astros got it done to grab the series and leave Arlington down only three games.

Game 82: Houston 5, Texas 3 (W: Blanco, 2-0, L: Gray, 6-4, Sv: Pressly, 16)

Game 83: Houston 2, Texas 5 (W: Eovaldi, 10-3, L: Brown, 6-5)

Game 84: Houston 5, Texas 3 (W: Neris, 4-2, L: Sborz, 4-3, Sv: Pressly, 17)

Game 85: Houston 12, Texas 11 (W: Abreu, 3-2, L: Smith, 1-3, Sv: Pressly, 18)

The opportunities come and go

When a team starts out as hot as the Rangers did and register over .500 in slugging with runners in scoring position, droughts like this are going to be amplified and scrutinized heavily once regression swings the pendulum back to league averages.

However, this isn’t just a regular drought. The Rangers entered this series hitting just over .250 with RISP, and their woes continued throughout this series. Even in the 5-2 victory on Saturday, Texas left so many runs on the table by going a paltry 4-for-22 in those situations that the close score by the end nearly muted the victory. In both losses on Friday and Sunday, the team was 1-for-10 in their scoring chances.

The Rangers had 22 AB w/ RISP, most in a game this season. They did so in just 8 innings at the plate. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) July 1, 2023

Furthermore, the opportunities in question aren’t simply impacting the hitting – they’ve been ruining the efforts of the starting pitching. No, Jon Gray didn’t give the team a great chance to win in his start this weekend, but he did the previous two times he went out to the hill in games that Texas lost.

On Sunday, Andrew Heaney, who had been struggling with inconsistencies through June, gave the team five innings of shutout ball. He probably could have gone more, but with a scuffling Rangers’ offense scratching across just one run, and with a bullpen that had seemingly straightened itself out this past month, manager Bruce Bochy decided to pull Heaney at 85 pitches. Unfortunately, relievers Grant Anderson and Josh Sborz, recently very dependable high-leverage arms, could not stop the Astros from coming back and taking that game 5-3.

Eovaldi earns his All-Star nod

Nobody could have pegged Nathan Eovaldi as the team’s ace this year. Even if Jacob deGrom were healthy, if Eovaldi were continuing to pitch how he has been, it’d be a tough call to label one as the top starter over the other. As it is, Eovaldi has stepped up in a big way all year and on Saturday, the ascension produced exactly what the Rangers needed.

We got a Nathan Eovaldi masterclass today. Seven shutout innings on just two hits and five strikeouts in a big AL West matchup.



Can't ask for much better than that. — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) July 1, 2023

Eovaldi went seven shutout innings against the Astros on Saturday, amidst a period where Texas needed to keep its opponents scoreless more than at any other point in the year. He induced double-play balls, mixed in his curveball far more than usual in his pitch-mix and worked out some mechanical issues.

In true veteran fashion, he recognized his faults, not all of them necessarily measurable and made the adjustments to get his team the win. In doing so, he earned his 10th victory of the year, becoming the second pitcher in the American League to hit that mark, behind Shane McClanahan, and joining Clayton Kershaw, Zac Gallen and Spencer Strider in the Senior Circuit.

On Sunday night, Eovaldi was officially named as a pitcher on the American League All-Star staff. It is his second All-Star nod, with his first coming in a career year with Boston in 2021. This year, with a 10-3 record, 2.64 ERA, a WHIP under 1.000, and opponents batting .211 against him, it could end up being that this first year with Texas Rangers becomes Eovaldi’s “Career Year.”

Pen plan pales after picking up Perez

After two frustrating losses where the bats could not pitch in for decent pitching, and following Eovaldi’s heroics, the Rangers still had a chance to even the series in Monday’s finale and finish their homestand no worse for wear but starter Martin Perez did Texas no favors.

The 2022 All-Star hurler left the game after just 1 ⅓ innings pitched, and by the time Kyle Tucker had finished rounding the bases from his second inning grand slam, Bochy had already started walking to the mound to pull the lefty. The game was 6-0 by that point and things looked ugly.

Glen Otto, who had just been recalled to be in the ‘pen after being stretched out to be a starter, took the bulk of the innings, but he gave up four runs in the 4th, which made it 10-2 in favor of Houston. Cody Bradford, who is always on call for a potential spot start to rest the regular starters, was forced into duty for 2 ⅓ innings of work.

In what would become an unfortunate bit of irony, the offense seemed to wake up, fighting all the way back from their 10-2 deficit on the backs of Travis Jankowski’s five RBIs and home runs from Adolis Garcia and Leody Taveras, to even the score by the end of the 7th. Bullpen cavalry acquisition Aroldis Chapman dispatched the Astros quickly in the 8th, and Corey Seager’s sac fly made it an 11-10 advantage.

Closer Will Smith, who Bochy had been adamant about staying in that position, came on in the 9th to close out what appeared to be a remarkable, and potentially season-defining comeback for the Rangers. He recorded one out before the Astros tied the game ahead of the eventual game-winning hit by Chas McCormick.

This certainly wasn’t what the Rangers wanted from this weekend in Arlington. They scuffled with runners in scoring position, two of their four starters did not turn in quality performances, and the bullpen couldn’t handle the rest of what was given to them in the moments that made the difference between wins and losses.

There is now a very real possibility of Texas being booted from the first-place position they’ve held for virtually the entire season by the time next Sunday rolls around. Everything points to a team that sorely needs the rest provided by the All-Star Break, but it’s not a rest that they will get this week as more baseball combines with allowing Houston to continue haunting them.

Do you think the Rangers will maintain their division lead at the All-Star break? Share your thoughts with Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB.