Twins vs. Astros: Everything you need to know, from the ceremonial first pitch to national anthem performer and more

There's a lot going out at Minute Maid Park before Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS between Minnesota and Houston.

HOUSTON — It’s that time of year again for the Houston Astros. For the seventh straight season, the hometown team is starting down the road they hope will end with another World Series title.

It gets started for the Astros on Saturday as they host the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the American League Division Series. First pitch of that game is 3:45. The series is a best-of-five, meaning the first team to win three games moves on to the American League Championship Series, where they'll face the winner of the Texas-Baltimore series.

As for what to expect, the Minute Maid Park roof will be closed. All fans going to the game will get an Astros rally towel. The Apollo Chamber Players will perform the national anthem and Jim McIngvale will throw out the ceremonial first pitch. Astros announcers Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum and Julia Morales will get the ‘Play Ball’ call.

Justin Verlander takes the hill for Houston in Game 1. The Twins will send out Bailey Ober.

For Game 2 on Sunday, first pitch is at 7:03 p.m. Again, all fans at Minute Maid Park will get an Astros rally towel, and the roof will be closed.

Kendale Walker will perform the national anthem, current Dynamo player Héctor Herrera, along with former Dynamo star Brian Ching will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

As for the ‘Play Ball’ call, that’ll be former Astros outfielder Josh Reddick.

Framber Valdez gets the ball for Houston in Game 2. The Twins haven't announced their start.

The postseason paint is going down in preparation for the #ALDS at Minute Maid Park @KHOU pic.twitter.com/1u1AJndg4r — Matt Musil (@KHOUSportsMatt) October 6, 2023

Tickets are still available

It’s not too late to get your tickets. As of Friday at noon, there were still tickets available. You can get tickets at Astros.com/tickets

Yordan Alvarez getting some work in in left field prior to ALDS @KHOU pic.twitter.com/ADZ7jMVBcr — Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) October 6, 2023

Street Fest

Street Fest will begin three hours before first pitch of Games 1 and 2. You have to have a game ticket to get in. Once inside, there’s live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more.