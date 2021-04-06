Minor league pitcher in Rays organization hit in head by liner, game called off

DURHAM, N.C. — Minor league pitcher Tyler Zombro was struck in the head by a line drive and began convulsing on the mound in a frightening moment that prompted Triple-A Durham to suspend its game.
Zombro, a right-hander in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was struck by a sharp line drive hit by Norfolk’s Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning.
Zombro crumbled to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to shake uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound.
Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same, many of them praying. WRAL-TV reported that Zombro was taken off on a stretcher.
The Tampa Bay Rays released a second statement late Friday morning:
“As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital. The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses.”
A prior statement from the Rays is below.
“Tyler Zombro was transported to Duke University Hospital in Durham and is in stable condition. He is currently undergoing further treatment and observation. Additional updates will be provided as they become available. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tyler, his family and his teammates.”
