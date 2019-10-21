BEAUMONT, Texas — The Astros swept the Nationals on the road, but the team is heading back to Houston looking for its first World Series win against the Nats at the Juice Box.
Sunday night's win in D.C. gives the Astros a 3-2 lead in the World Series, a position very few people thought they would be in after dropping the first two games at home.
Astros Pitching Order: Star pitcher Justin Verlander is hoping to pitch his team to victory. Verlander, making his seventh World Series start tonight, is the first pitcher in MLB history to record 200 postseason strikeouts.
Verlander is an AL Cy Young winner, the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star.
Stephen Strasburg is set to pitch for the Nationals.
Orange Out: The Astros are asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and decking out their buildings in orange. Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #TakeItBack.
First Pitch: The ceremonial first pitch will include two former Houston Rockets legends. Hakeem Olajuwon will throw to Clyde Drexler.
Drexler might be a good luck charm for the Astros. He threw out the first pitch in the ALCS Game 6 and the 'Stros went on to beat the Yankees 6-4.
Play Ball!: Drexler will also make the “Play Ball!” call to kick off Tuesday’s postseason matchup.
National Anthem: Vidor native and country music legend Clay Walker will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before game six.
Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1986.
Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, Minute Maid Park, 7:07 p.m.
Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30, Minute Maid Park, 7:08 p.m.
