BEAUMONT, Texas — The Astros swept the Nationals on the road, but the team is heading back to Houston looking for its first World Series win against the Nats at the Juice Box.

Sunday night's win in D.C. gives the Astros a 3-2 lead in the World Series, a position very few people thought they would be in after dropping the first two games at home.

Astros Pitching Order: Star pitcher Justin Verlander is hoping to pitch his team to victory. Verlander, making his seventh World Series start tonight, is the first pitcher in MLB history to record 200 postseason strikeouts.

Verlander is an AL Cy Young winner, the 2006 AL Rookie of the Year and an eight-time All-Star.

Stephen Strasburg is set to pitch for the Nationals.

Orange Out: The Astros are asking local businesses, schools, community leaders, organizations and Astros fans to Orange Out Houston by wearing orange clothing and decking out their buildings in orange. Astros fans are encouraged to post photos of what they are doing to Orange Out Houston with the hashtag #TakeItBack.

First Pitch: The ceremonial first pitch will include two former Houston Rockets legends. Hakeem Olajuwon will throw to Clyde Drexler.

Drexler might be a good luck charm for the Astros. He threw out the first pitch in the ALCS Game 6 and the 'Stros went on to beat the Yankees 6-4.

Play Ball!: Drexler will also make the “Play Ball!” call to kick off Tuesday’s postseason matchup.

National Anthem: Vidor native and country music legend Clay Walker will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" before game six.

Walker graduated from Vidor High School in 1986.

Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29, Minute Maid Park, 7:07 p.m.

Game 7 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 30, Minute Maid Park, 7:08 p.m.

#TakeItBack | A look at the wild ride of the Astros returning to the World Series Houston Astros catcher Robinson Chirinos, left, and right fielder George Springer celebrate in the locker room after winning Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, right, and starting pitcher Justin Verlander celebrate after winning Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros pose after winning Game 6 of baseball's American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Houston. The Astros won 6-4 to win the series 4-2. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, and center fielder George Springer celebrate after their 8-3 win against the New York Yankees in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in New York. Houston Astros' Carlos Correa, left, celebrates his three-run home run off New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green during the sixth inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' George Springer, right, celebrates after his three-run home run off New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka during the third inning in Game 4 of baseball's American League Championship Series Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Houston Astros' Josh Reddick (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Houston Astros' Josh Reddick (22) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, left, and center fielder George Springer celebrate after their 4-1 win against the New York Yankees in Game 3 of baseball's American League Championship Series Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

