TAMPA, Fla. — Four members of the New York Yankees organization based in Tampa for training have tested positive for coronavirus, The New York Post reports.

The outlet and the New York Daily News, citing several people with knowledge of the situation, said two people work at George M. Steinbrenner Field while the other two are out of the nearby minor league complex.

It's not known whether players tested positive for the virus.

Coronavirus testing was provided on Friday, and it remains possible for the number of people who contracted the virus will increase, the Post said.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday the Yankees and Mets will train in New York state rather than Florida. It comes as several MLB players and staff tested positive for the virus, including five working at the Philadelphia Phillies' club in Clearwater.

In response, MLB reportedly made moves to close all of its spring training sites for deep cleaning.

