His family surprised him with tickets to Game 1 of the ALDS. He ended up with a souvenir of Astros playoff history

Dillion Harrell says his mother, sister, and best friend surprised him with tickets on his birthday.

That was the case for Astros fan Dillion Harrell who caught Yordan Alvarez’s walk-off three-run homer that gave Houston a win over the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park Tuesday evening.

Alvarez hit the three-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning off Robbie Ray to end the game giving the Astros an 8-7 win in their playoff opener and best-of-five series.

“It was my birthday so my mom, sister, and best friend surprised me with tickets. No lie, my sister said, ‘I got them in the perfect spot to watch Yordan hit a homer.’ I’ll never hear the end of her saying she called it 🤣” Harrell said to KHOU 11 News.

Harrell said he has been an Astros fan all his life.