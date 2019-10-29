HOUSTON — Texans star J.J. Watt sent a small gift with a special message to Astros star Jose Altuve as he prepares for Game 6 of the World Series.

The Texans star sent a couple of bottles of Caymus Vineyards 2014 Special Selection Cabernet Sauvignon with a note attached.

Watt wrote:

“Jose, just wanted to drop off a little gift to say thank you for all of the entertainment this season and also good luck in Game 6. You are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people across Houston and across the world. One bottle is for you and your wife to enjoy and the other is for celebrating after you bring home another trophy! All the best brother! - J.J. Watt”

The Astros star posted a photo of the gift and message to his Instagram with the caption, “Thanks to my boy @jjwatt.”

Altuve and the Astros look to clinch their second World Series Trophy in three years as they host the Washington Nationals Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park. Astros lead the series 3-2.

