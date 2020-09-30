NASCAR coming to Austin's Circuit of the Americas in 2021

The NASCAR Cup Series will be held at COTA this May.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, Circuit of the Americas and NASCAR announced an "experience like no other" will soon be coming to Austin – the NASCAR Cup Series.

For the first time in history, courtesy of Speedway Motorsports, the series will be coming to COTA from May 21-23, 2021.

COTA will challenge drivers with a 3.41-mile, 20-turn counterclockwise circuit and a newly reconfigured 2.2-mile, 15-turn short course. It is the nation's only facility that hosts both F1 and MotoGP races.

Ticket reservations are already available, featuring premium packages along with options for camping. As of Wednesday, fans can make a $75 deposit for a three-day weekend package. This will give you a higher priority for better seats. You can also make a $75 deposit to reserve a camping space. Tickets for kids 12 and under are $10.

“Our company is proud to have a 60-year history of fabulous firsts in motorsports entertainment, and we are honored to bring America’s premier racing series to one of the world’s most renowned entertainment venues and cities for the very first time,” said Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith. “I’d like to thank COTA CEO Bobby Epstein as well as NASCAR’s executive leadership for supporting us in an endeavor to do something that we believe will be spectacular for race fans, not only in Texas but around the world. We work and challenge ourselves every day at Speedway Motorsports to create amazing experiences that will last a lifetime, and we know NASCAR at COTA will deliver in 2021.”

“I’m grateful for Marcus Smith’s vision and determination to make this event possible,” said Epstein. “His teams in Charlotte and at Texas Motor Speedway have created a spirit of partnership that will make for a spectacular weekend of fun and competition. Speedway Motorsports, along with the leadership at NASCAR, have a ‘Fans First’ attitude and have responded to everyone who has long desired to see a Cup Series race at COTA. Fans who’ve been here before will witness stock car racing at its finest for the first time, and first-time visitors will be amazed at the views and friendly experience. It will be our pleasure to write another chapter of motorsports history alongside Speedway Motorsports and NASCAR in 2021.”

Speedway Motorsports will celebrate its 25th season next year at Texas Motor Speedway in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Adding the NASCAR Cup Series in Austin will make 2021 the biggest year ever for NASCAR in the state.

“Everything is bigger in Texas, including our passion for NASCAR, and NASCAR will be even bigger and better in Texas in 2021 with the addition of this race in Austin,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “Along with the races at Texas Motor Speedway, this will be a great experience for NASCAR fans in Texas, while also boosting the Texas economy. We’re thankful for Speedway Motorsports and CEO Marcus Smith for putting this new event together in Austin so NASCAR fans from across the country and around the world can come enjoy this community and all it has to offer. I join Texans across the state who are not only looking forward to next month’s race in Dallas/Fort Worth, but are also ready to drop the green flag at the Circuit of the Americas in 2021.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes after COTA saw a year of cancellations due to COVID-19, including the 2020 Red Bull Grand Prix and the F1 Grand Prix.

For more information, visit nascaratcota.com.