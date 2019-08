CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — ESPN announced their 2019-20 Regular Season broadcast schedule Monday which will feature 19 games on ABC.

According to ESPN, on Dec. 25 the first ABC broadcast game of NBA will feature Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers.

The following is the official Christmas day schedule for ABC in central time:

1:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers

4 p.m. Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors

7 p.m. LA Clippers at Los Angeles Lakers

ABC will broadcast 10 NBA games during Saturday primetime in 2020:

Jan. 18 2:30 p.m. LA Clippers at New Orleans Pelicans 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Houston Rockets

Jan. 25 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia 76ers

Feb. 1 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Feb. 8 7:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Feb. 22 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Milwaukee Bucks

Feb. 29 7:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Boston Celtics

Mar. 7 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at Golden State Warriors

Mar. 14 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks

Apr. 11 7:30 p.m. Golden State Warriors at LA Clippers

NBA Sunday Showcase on ABC will start Feb. 2

Feb 2 1 p.m. New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets

Feb. 23 2:30 p.m. Boston Celtics at Los Angeles Lakers

Mar. 1 2:30 p.m. Philadelphia 76ers at LA Clippers

Mar. 8 2:30 p.m. Los Angeles Lakers at LA Clippers

Mar. 15 2:30 p.m. Houston Rockets at Portland Trail Blazers

Apr. 5 2:30 p.m. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

