x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

NBA virus numbers still rising, expanded testing begins

Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots.
Credit: AP
Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) scores a basket in front of Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George, left, during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/José luis Villegas)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The NBA's virus numbers continue to rise. By Sunday evening, the number of players disclosed by teams as being in the protocols was up to 116. 

The real number, considering some teams had yet to update injury reports, was believed to be slightly higher. 

It may continue to grow for the foreseeable future. Expanded testing, agreed to earlier this month, went into place Sunday for players who have yet to receive their booster shots.

The new testing plan is expected to remain in place until Jan. 8, after weeks of urging by the league and the National Basketball Players Association for players to get boosted.

Read the full story HERE.

Related Articles

Watch more on ABC10: "It's a Wonderful Life" | Jimmy Stewart's daughter reflects on her father and the Christmas classic

In Other News

Steve Campbell named the new Athletic Director and Head Football Coach