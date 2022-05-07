Spurs sign Wesley, Roby

Spurs continue to shape the roster ahead of next season.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs are keeping busy with tinkering with the roster ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The team announced two signings today: Rookie guard Blake Wesley and forward Isaiah Roby.

Wesley was selected with the 25th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. He played one season at University Notre Dame where he led the Fighting Irish in scoring, averaging 14.4 points to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 35 games.

The Spurs did not disclose contract terms and he'll play in the 2022 NBA Summer League and wear jersey No. 14.

In addition, the Spurs signed forward Isaiah Roby off waivers from Oklahoma City.

Roby averaged 10.1 points, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 21.1 minutes while shooting 51.4% from the field, and 44.4% from three with the Thunder last season.

He should help bolster the team's offensive depth as well as add some NBA experience to a very young roster.