Spurs' Bryn Forbes 'excited' to receive first NBA championship ring

SAN ANTONIO — It'll be a special Saturday evening for Bryn Forbes when the Spurs visit the defending NBA champs, Milwaukee Bucks.

The last time he was there in a Bucks uniform was when the final buzzer went off of Game 6 in the NBA Finals, and he and Milwaukee were crowned the new NBA champions after beating the Suns.

And Saturday night, he'll receive something he's been waiting his entire life for - a championship ring.

"I'm excited. I'm really excited," said Forbes after the team's recent loss to Dallas.

Forbes inked with the Bucks in the 2020 NBA offseason after four seasons in San Antonio.

He joined a stacked Bucks squad featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo and former Spurs assistant coach Mike Budenholzer.

Forbes would help Milwaukee in their postseason march averaging 6.6 points per game and shooting 37-percent from the three-point line.

His deft shooting touch was huge for the Bucks and to finally have the hardware to show for it is something he'd only dream about.

"This could be a once in a lifetime thing," Forbes said. "A hell of an accomplishment that I've dreamed of my whole life."

Forbes said, "To finally have something physical, something I could hold that represents the accomplishment that's going to make it that much sweeter."

The one-year with the Bucks taught Forbes much about what it takes for a team to win.

He notes the Bucks were never rattled, never got too high or too low, and played with poise to accomplish their goal of a title.

Even when the team was down 0-2 to the Nets in the 2021 playoffs, Forbes admired how Milwaukee showed poise to advance.

Put that together and the NBA veteran guard is ready to bring that experience to a young Spurs team struggling early in the season especially late in games.

"That's something I can bring here," Forbes said. "Some experience I can bring here like executing down the stretch and not making those little mistakes that lose you games."

And as for the struggling Spurs, Forbes isn't worried about the start of the season and sees it as a lesson learned for the games ahead.

"We're in these games but I think lack of experience is probably hurting us," he said. "I think we'll be better off for it though."