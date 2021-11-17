Clippers 106, Spurs 92: What they said after the game

Spurs are on a three-game losing streak.

SAN ANTONIO — Paul George scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 13 free throws, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the San Antonio Spurs 106-92.

Dejounte Murray narrowly missed his second triple-double since Sunday, leading the Spurs with 26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists. The Spurs dropped their third in a row and fell to 2-6 on the road.

The Spurs will next play the Timberwolves on Thursday, Nov. 18.

Here's a sample of what the teams said after the game courtesy of the Spurs and Clippers.

SPURS

"We're still figuring things out. There are a little too much mishaps there that are costing us these games," said Derrick White.

"The effort is there. They're growing. They're doing things better all the time. Frustrating to lose but when the team is working hard and willing to learn it's enjoyable as hell," said Gregg Popovich.

"We're a young team. We're running a lot of new people. We're young. We're trying to figure to roles and rhythms and things like that. It's still early in the season. I feel like we're still right there," said Keldon Johnson.

CLIPPERS