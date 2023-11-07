Fan creates incredible custom Spurs sneakers honoring Popovich's Hall of Fame induction

A local San Antonio artist is celebrating Popovich's big milestone with a one-of-a-kind pair of sneakers.

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich will finally be entering the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this summer and a fan is honoring his milestone with some custom sneakers.

JC Texas Art, a San Antonio artist, and sneaker customizer, recently revealed a pair of custom sneakers featuring Popovich as he gets set to enter basketball immortality.

Along with Popovich's likeness and his name, the sneakers feature the team's fiesta colors complete with the Basketball Hall of Fame logo, five NBA titles, and the San Antonio skyline.

Also, the sneakers feature Popovich's entering class of 2023 including "G.O.A.T" to reflect his standing as the greatest NBA coach.

You'd think that this amount of detail in the sneakers would be a chore but JC Art comments that whenever he is inspired he does not time himself.

And if you are thinking of grabbing a pair you might want to think again.

These sneakers are awesome but it seems they are one-of-a-kind just like the Spurs head coach.

In other sneaker news, Reebok recently announced a new Spurs Fiesta-themed sneakers called, "The Blast The Alamo."

These sneakers feature the Spurs retro-colors from the 1990s at the bottom of the soles of the sneakers with the Spurs basic silver and black colors dominating the shoes.

It also is half silver and black across the middle of the sneaker.

Also, rookie Victor Wembanyama's deal with Nike has been extended from his time in France to the NBA.

Popovich along with Tony Parker, Becky Hammon, and ex-Spur Pau Gasol will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 12 in Springfield, MA.