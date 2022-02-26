Game Story: Shorthanded Spurs trail Heat 61-58 at halftime

Can the Spurs pick up their third-straight win?

SAN ANTONIO — Game Story

Tre Jones, Keita Bates-Diop and Zach Collins joined the starting unit, and nobody on San Antonio's side looked tired out of the gate.

Jones found KBD for a layup to start, then Zach Collins fed Doug McDermott for a layup. Collins got an offensive board and a bucket, then Devin Vassell scored in the paint. Jones drove for a layup, then got it to Vassell in transition for a huge poster dunk over Duncan Robinson.

Jones drove in for another layup, then KBD crammed a big dunk.

Vassell scored right at the rim again to put the Spurs up 18-5. New Spur Josh Richardson came in the game and immediately hit San Antonio's first three of the game. Richardson got the ball after an offensive board by Jock Landale, and finished with a lefty scoop.

Lonnie Walker IV got the ball late in the shot clock and calmly drained a triple. A few possessions later, he joined the dunk party.

Miami's woke up a bit against San Antonio's third stringers, but the Spurs scored enough to keep the Heat at arm's length as Devontae Cacok hit a couple of floaters and Primo canned a corner three on a feed from J-Rich.

Tre Jones caught a long rebound and got it up ahead to Landale for an easy dunk and a 15-point lead.

The Spurs led 40-27 after scoring an absurd 30 points in the paint in the first quarter.

Second Quarter

Miami opened the second quarter on a quick 7-0 run with Dewayne Dedmon burning his former team for a couple of scores in the paint. Tre Jones steadied things with a floater, then Vassell pulled up for an in-between jumper that arced high and fell through the net.

He played good defense on back-to-back possessions, then drained a three from the wing making him 5-5 from the floor to start and giving the Spurs a 10-point advantage once more.

The Spurs turned it over four times in the first four minutes of the quarter, certainly not ideal. Duncan Robinson hit his first three of the game, then forced Collins into his third turnover of the period. Collins got a tough board, then lobbed to KBD who made a wonderful mid-air adjustment for a finish. Collins' next pass ended with the ball in the stands, the officials deciding it was another turnover, and Collins heading to the bench.

Jock Landale came in and got bullied by Bam Adebayo for an and-1 that trimmed San Antonio's lead all the way down to 5. On the other end, Landale fought on the glass and earned a pair of free throws.

Vassell crossed over at the free throw line and stepped back for a wet jumper, but Bam answered with an and-1 through Cacok. A stagnant Spurs possession ended in a pull-up three from Tre Jones, but San Antonio forced a shot-clock violation. Jones took it to the rack, switched hands and finished. On the other end, Adebayo got another easy and-1 to make it a three-point game.

Vassell caught in the corner and stepped on the sideline, making it 8 turnovers in the second quarter. Herro took it to the cup and finished with the left, then Tre Jones committed an offensive foul to make it 9 turnovers. Jimmy Butler posted up and got free throws, and hit one to tie it at 58 and eliminate San Antonio's unlikely 16-point lead.

Bam Adebayo got a pair of blocks, then Jimmy Butler drove for a layup and got a free point with a foul after the shot. It was Miami's first lead of the game. Collins coughed it up for the fifth time, a fitting end to a disastrous second quarter that the Heat won 33-18.

Spurs trail Heat 61-58 at halftime



Devin: 13p, 2r, 1a

Tre: 8p, 6a, 3r

KBD: 8p, 7r, 1a

Jock: 7p, 1r, 1a

Lonnie: 5p, 2r

J-Rich: 5p, 1a

Cacok: 4p, 3r, 2a, 1s

Collins: 3p, 6r, 2a, 5to

Primo: 3p, 1a

Doug: 2p, 1r, 1a



Third Quarter

The Spurs start didn't indicate that halftime went well, as they gave up a 7-0 run. In between the buckets from Miami, the Spurs turned it over and then had a 5-second violation.

Zach Collins scored on a mismatch in the post, but then Adebayo flew in for an alley-oop finish. McDermott scored on a baseline floater, but Bam answered with free throws. KBD rattled home a contested three, and the whistles kept blowing in both directions.

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs (24-36) will continue their 2022 Rodeo Road Trip tonight as they visit the Miami Heat (39-21). The Spurs have won two-straight games.

San Antonio is also 0-1 versus the Heat this season. Before the game, Gregg Popovich explained that Dejounte Murray would miss the game due to a bruised knee, along with Jakob Poeltl and Keldon Johnson who also played over 40 minutes in last night's win.

In their previous game, the Spurs beat the Washington Wizards in double overtime, 157-153.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 32 points. Jakob Poeltl had 28 points and 11 rebounds. Dejounte Murray ended the night with 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 14 assists. Lonnie Walker IV added 23 points.

"It was great to see in the fourth quarter and in two overtimes that there was a lot of team execution. We looked like we'd played together before. I think more so than the All-Star break," Gregg Popovich.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Spurs have lost three straight games overall versus the Heat.

2. The Spurs are 6-6 on the second game of a back-to-back.

3. Miami has won three straight games at home against the Spurs.

4. Miami is 5-3 at home versus West teams this season.

5. Miami is averaging 109.8 points per game at home as well as 36-percent shooting from the three-point line.