FINAL: Spurs fall to shorthanded Kings 121-114

San Antonio started poorly and never got over the hump in their comeback attempt.

SAN ANTONIO — Postgame

After one of their biggest wins of the season against a surging Jazz team, the Spurs couldn't take care of business against a shorthanded Kings team, falling 121-114.

"Started the game too casually, start of the third quarter is where we need to be, but for whatever reason we weren't prepared enough mentally," coach Gregg Popovich said. "That was a disappointing loss. We wanted to build on the Utah win, but couldn't do that."

He mentioned that Sacramento scored 27 second-chance points, and called that an indication of how soft his team played.

Game Story

First Quarter

Devin Vassell kicked off his first start of the season with the game's first basket. San Antonio built an 8-7 lead but stalled out, giving up a 9-0 run and eventually falling behind by 10.

Popovich made a bit of a line change, which he sometimes does when unsatisfied by the focus or effort shown by the starters.

Lonnie Walker IV entered the game, hitting a mid-range jumper, then a catch-and-shoot three, then a pull-up three in transition.

Lonnie has kicked his aggression into a higher gear in the past few games pic.twitter.com/q8bXuCP2q5 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 19, 2021

He fed Bryn Forbes on an assist, then dished to Jock Landale who spaced the floor with a triple.

Jock “I can shoot the piss out of it” Landale pic.twitter.com/wae1U6rzRC — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 19, 2021

San Antonio trailed 37-27 after the first.

Second Quarter

Sacramento built their lead out to a dozen before San Antonio ripped off a run at the start of the second. Keita Bates-Diop hit from the corner, then Lonnie drilled another look from mid-range.

Dejounte got to the line and cut the Spurs' deficit to three, but the Kings responded with their own run to extend it back to 10.

The Spurs gave the ball up leading to a transition break, but Landale got up to reject an alley-oop attempt and Murray found Forbes on the other end for three.

Defense isn’t Landale’s calling card, so plays like these are encouragingpic.twitter.com/STl3RwzeP9 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 20, 2021

Forbes cut backdoor and DJ hit him with a jump pass, and Keldon Johnson put back a Murray miss.

A very fun angle of a very fun pass from DJ pic.twitter.com/QpyYULMqnP — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 20, 2021

Chimezie Metu came into the contest determined to hurt his former team, and his former teammates guarded him like he was prime Larry Bird for some reason, giving up baskets after falling for pump fakes.

San Antonio fell behind by a dozen again, but again Lonnie Walker IV closed the gap with a series of pull-up jumpers. Dejounte hit one as well, then Walker found Forbes for three.

The Spurs trailed 63-56 after the first half.

Spurs trail Kings 63-56 at halftime



Lonnie: 16p, 3a, 2r

Bryn: 10p, 1s

Dejounte: 10p, 4r, 4a

Keldon: 6p, 6r

Jock: 5p, 2r

Keita: 5p, 2r, 2b

Derrick: 2p, 1s, 1r

Devin: 2p

Jak: 2p, 5r, 2a, 1b



Spurs shot 6-16 from deep, Kings 5-13 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 20, 2021

Third Quarter

San Antonio needed better focus to start the second half, and they got it en route to an 8-2 start. Dejounte opened the scoring with a pair of driving layups, then Derrick found Jak on the roll for an easy deuce.

Keldon Johnson ripped steals on back to back possessions, and DJ found Vassell in transition for a layup to make it a one-point game, resulting in a forceful scream from Keldon and a timeout by the Kings.

Sacramento dropped a shot, but Johnson answered with a three to tie the game up at 67. Derrick swatted a dunk attempt by the much larger Tristan Thompson, Keldon eurostepped in transition and crammed a dunk while screaming his head off. It was a 20-6 run by the Spurs to take the lead.

The Spurs and Kings went back and forth, with Murray hitting Forbes for three and then finishing a pair of jumpers.

Sacramento pushed it to eight after a pair of threes by Buddy Hield. Walker hit a three to answer, then passed to White for a spinning and-1. The Kings led 91-85 heading to the fourth.

Fourth Quarter

The Kings opened the fourth quarter with a quick run to take a 98-87 lead, forcing Pop to call timeout.

Out of it, they drew up a gorgeous play to get Devin Vassell a corner three that he drilled. With the Spurs down 10, Murray hit a few shots before Keldon Johnson nailed a three and some free throws to cut it to five.

Tyrese Haliburton drove for a tough layup, then Buddy Hield bombed a three to make it 109-99 Kings.

The Spurs got a stop, and Murray crossed over into a floater. Haliburton stepped back from three, but Murray got another mid-range jumper.

Keldon coughed it up, and Hield hit an open three in transition. a few moments later, Hield hit his sixth of the game to make it a 15-point game with three minutes left. Pop emptied the bench with a back-to-back Monday night, and San Antonio fell 121-114.

Spurs fall to shorthanded Kings 121-114



Dejounte: 25p, 7r, 9a

Lonnie: 19p, 4a, 3r

Keldon: 16p, 11r, 1a, 2s

Bryn: 18p, 1s

Devin: 11p, 2r, 1b

Jock: 7p, 2r, 1b, 1s

Keita: 7p, 4r, 2b

Derrick: 5p, 2a, 1s, 1b

Jak: 4p, 8r, 3a, 2b, 1s



Spurs shot 12-25 from deep, Kings 14-25 — Tom Petrini (@RealTomPetrini) December 20, 2021

Pregame

The San Antonio Spurs (11-17) will visit the Sacramento Kings (12-18) tonight. The Spurs are 1-0 versus the Kings this season.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team got back on the winning track after going into Utah and getting the 128-126 win over the Jazz. The Spurs also ended Utah's 8-game winning streak.

Keldon Johnson led the team with 24 off 10/13 shooting, Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points and Derrick White finished with 22 points.

Before tipoff, the Spurs announced that Doug McDermott would miss the game with a tooth problem. Gregg Popovich said that Devin Vassell would start in his place, his first start of the year as he's averaging 11 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal per game while hitting 37.5% of his threes.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. The Kings are 10-3 when leading after the third period this season.

2. The Kings are 6-9 at home this season averaging 108.7 points per game.

3. The Spurs have won 3-straight over the Kings.

4. The Spurs are 2-1 in their last three games and averaging 8.0 steals and 4.0 blocks.

5. The Spurs are 6-12 versus West teams this season and are averaging 109.3 points per game versus the West.