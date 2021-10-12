Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Nuggets

Can the Spurs defeat Denver again?

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (9-15) will host the Denver Nuggets (12-13) Saturday night as the Spurs will look to start a new winning streak.

In the Spurs' previous game, the team ended their two-game losing streak following a 123-111 win over the Nuggets at home Thursday night.

Derrick White scored 23 points, Dejounte Murray had 20 points and nine assists for San Antonio and Lonnie Walker IV poured in 21 points.

Here are five things to watch for in tonight's game:

1. In their last three games, the Spurs are connecting on 40% from the 3-line.

2. The third-period woes. The Spurs are 0-12 this season when trailing after the third.

3. The Spurs out dished out more assists than their opponent in their last three games averaging 30.1 per game.

4. White back to form. In his last three outings, White is averaging 20.3 points per game including 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists.

5. The Spurs are 4-11 versus West teams and are 1-1 against the Nuggets this season.